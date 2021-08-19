Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Agrify (AGFY)

Agrify (NASDAQ: AGFY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/18/2021 – Agrify was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

8/16/2021 – Agrify had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $22.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Agrify had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Agrify had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Agrify is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Agrify stock traded down $3.53 on Thursday, reaching $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 35,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agrify Co. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $33.17.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agrify Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

