Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of RCRRF opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Recruit will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

