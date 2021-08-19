Redwood Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $11,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $67.70. 1,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,049. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.80. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $55.04 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $872,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

