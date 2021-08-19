Redwood Investments LLC Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.24.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $390.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,189. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $457.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $411.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

