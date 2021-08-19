Redwood Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Omnicell makes up 2.1% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Omnicell worth $26,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 8.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Omnicell by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 327,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,616 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.74. 338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $160.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 115.10, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,300 shares of company stock worth $13,966,214. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMCL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

