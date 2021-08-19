Redwood Investments LLC Lowers Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 645,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.87% of Air Transport Services Group worth $15,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

ATSG traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,921. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

