Redwood Investments LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Kornit Digital accounts for 1.7% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $21,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRNT traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.46. 3,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.78 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.53. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $134.86.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

