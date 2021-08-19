Redwood Investments LLC Sells 514 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 31.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,861. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.36. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

