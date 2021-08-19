Redwood Investments LLC Takes $3.63 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after buying an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pool by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,493,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Pool by 16.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after buying an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,933,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Pool by 30.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 387,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,642,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $481.73. 6,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $464.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $285.92 and a 12-month high of $495.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,475 shares of company stock worth $25,591,830 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

