reflect.finance (RFI) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $947,148.81 and $1,122.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00056561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.83 or 0.00847146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00103047 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,447,941 coins. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.