Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) PT Lowered to $15.00

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 115.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on REKR. B. Riley decreased their target price on Rekor Systems from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Rekor Systems stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86. Rekor Systems has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 133.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Rekor Systems will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 3,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter worth about $224,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

