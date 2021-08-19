Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Trading Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market cap of $254,219.30 and $79,905.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00056539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00147254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00150836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,083.40 or 0.99971655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.69 or 0.00912360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.98 or 0.06711682 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 973,745,099 coins and its circulating supply is 368,541,987 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io

