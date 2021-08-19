Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.32 Million

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will report sales of $839.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $650.00 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $576.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,453,653 in the last ninety days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,547,000 after purchasing an additional 852,859 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 802,475 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 487,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.87. 998,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,918. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.72. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.