Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.32 Million

Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will report sales of $839.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $650.00 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $576.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,453,653 in the last ninety days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,547,000 after purchasing an additional 852,859 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 802,475 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 487,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.87. 998,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,918. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.72. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

