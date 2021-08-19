Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.72. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 3,767 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $201,948.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock worth $2,950,843 over the last 90 days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

