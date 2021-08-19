Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ADC Therapeutics SA’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ADC Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADC Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADCT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.44. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.83.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,702,000 after buying an additional 155,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,026,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 607,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 368,300 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

