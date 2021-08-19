Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for (CVL.TO)’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CVL)

(CVL.TO) (TSE:CVL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for (CVL.TO) in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from (CVL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

