Research Analysts Set Expectations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.29) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE:ANF opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.01. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

