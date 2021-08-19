Reviewing Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) & Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix N/A N/A N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 12.70% 18.95% 7.58%

This table compares Concentrix and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $4.72 billion 1.81 $164.81 million $5.89 27.70 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.38 billion 4.86 $170.10 million $1.68 36.08

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Concentrix. Concentrix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Concentrix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Concentrix and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 7 0 0 1.88

Concentrix currently has a consensus price target of $148.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.99%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus price target of $64.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.13%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than Concentrix.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats Concentrix on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. The company also offers live auction events with online bidding. It sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. The company serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

