Reviewing Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) & PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

This table compares PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance 24.23% 10.18% 5.12%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $46.03 million 7.36 $6.36 million $1.18 14.36

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and Horizon Technology Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 1 3 1 0 2.00

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 26.21%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB. The fund focuses on intermediate maturity bonds across multiple industries and sectors. It employs fundamental analysis along with top-down approach to make its fixed income investments. The fund uses in-house research to make its investments. PIMCO Corporate Opportunity Fund was founded on December 27, 2002 and is domiciled in United States.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.