Reviewing Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Revolution Medicines has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Revolution Medicines and Beam Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Medicines 0 1 3 0 2.75 Beam Therapeutics 0 4 3 0 2.43

Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus price target of $34.80, indicating a potential upside of 30.78%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $113.80, indicating a potential upside of 12.12%. Given Revolution Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Revolution Medicines is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Medicines -355.11% -25.18% -21.72% Beam Therapeutics -1,698,870.50% -94.82% -57.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Beam Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Medicines $42.98 million 45.56 -$108.16 million ($2.01) -13.24 Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 336,731.33 -$194.59 million ($2.83) -35.87

Revolution Medicines has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolution Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Revolution Medicines beats Beam Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

