Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 513,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,975 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1,461.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,680,000 after buying an additional 707,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.