RFG Advisory LLC Buys 175 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.84.

NYSE:BABA opened at $172.35 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $172.11 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $468.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

