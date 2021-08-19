RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 62.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $408.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.18 and a 12-month high of $417.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $403.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

