RFG Advisory LLC Has $209,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 633.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,816,000 after buying an additional 4,792,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after buying an additional 1,875,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $66,449,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 291.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,471,000 after buying an additional 1,087,126 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.16.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

