RFG Advisory LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,311.2% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $239,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $124.40 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $137.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.91.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

