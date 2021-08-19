RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 42,979 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 201,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 78,351 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 201,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $18.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.07.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

