Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 27,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RBKB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.75. 2,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,803. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.72. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties.

