Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 2,988 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,538 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,800,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,012,000 after acquiring an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 86,474 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

BRKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

