Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 22,419 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $100.41 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

