Robert F. Werner Sells 3,012 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert F. Werner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Robert F. Werner sold 7,116 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $196,543.92.

NYSE NVTA opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.86. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The company had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $2,857,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 36.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Invitae by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Invitae by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invitae by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 88,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

