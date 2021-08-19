Robert S. Ellin Purchases 10,000 Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $226.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 345.52% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIVX shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in LiveXLive Media by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.