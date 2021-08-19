Robert S. Lutz Sells 5,000 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DHR stock opened at $314.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.86. The company has a market capitalization of $224.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $323.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

