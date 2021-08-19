Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of HOOD traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.69. 18,375,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,093,023. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.00.
In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.
