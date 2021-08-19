Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HOOD traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.69. 18,375,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,093,023. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. Redburn Partners began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

