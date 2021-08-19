Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Equities research analysts at Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HOOD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

HOOD opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.