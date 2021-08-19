Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $79.57, but opened at $74.50. Benchmark currently has a sell rating on the stock. Roblox shares last traded at $75.62, with a volume of 128,485 shares traded.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 6.4% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Roblox by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 33.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.33.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.