Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,285,000 after purchasing an additional 83,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK stock traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $314.40. 593,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,430. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $320.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.23.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total value of $909,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,174. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.