Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 943,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,332 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $443,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.96.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $476.69. 6,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,354. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $477.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

