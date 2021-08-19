Roth Capital Cuts Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target to $17.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 781,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,492,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,492,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,272,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,003,000. 22.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

