Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 3,075.9% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 261,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 253,612 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of FDIV opened at $50.19 on Thursday. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.32.

