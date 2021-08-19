Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $500,000 Investment in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,588,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,808,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,499,000.

NASDAQ DHCAU opened at $9.96 on Thursday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

