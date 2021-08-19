Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Standard Motor Products worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMP. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth $2,352,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth $712,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 28.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 209,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 95.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after buying an additional 138,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $939.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.38.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $237,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,022 shares of company stock worth $2,232,422. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

