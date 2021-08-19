Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,882 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXS shares. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.23.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

