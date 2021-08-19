Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MYR Group by 217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in MYR Group by 132.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYRG opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $101.61.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

