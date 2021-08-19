Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10. 4,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 158,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Ryerson alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $873.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter worth about $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.