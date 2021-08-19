Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Short Interest Up 29.4% in July

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

RHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.70. 8,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,449. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,589,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,273,000 after buying an additional 135,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after buying an additional 78,704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after buying an additional 999,229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,528,000 after buying an additional 107,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after buying an additional 30,451 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.