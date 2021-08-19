SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). SailPoint Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of SAIL opened at $43.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -106.31 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,270 shares of company stock worth $1,764,861 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

