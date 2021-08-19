Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAPMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Thursday, April 29th. AlphaValue cut Saipem to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale cut Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS SAPMY remained flat at $$4.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

