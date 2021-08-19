salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Short Interest Update

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,030,000 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 20,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.91.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,481 shares of company stock worth $145,279,492. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,430,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $234.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.90.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.