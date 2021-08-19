Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $640.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF remained flat at $$733.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $313.50 and a twelve month high of $733.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.59.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.23. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.