SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $356.50.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,951 shares of company stock valued at $31,575,839. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ SBAC traded up $4.21 on Thursday, hitting $357.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,942. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $359.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 148.50 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.75.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
